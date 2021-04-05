If you’re currently infected with COVID-19, there’s a treatment to help you and people across the country

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re currently infected with COVID-19 there’s a way to help yourself and others. Willis-Knighton Health System is looking for participants for a clinical trial for the Regeneron trial using monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in laboratories to mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off bad pathogens. In this case the coronavirus, targeting its spike protein that causes infection.

“it basically mimics your own antibody response but it produces the antibodies earlier than you normally would when you’re responding to the infection. So it really makes a big difference in controlling the virus,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, Director of Willis-Knighton Children’s Health Services.

Willis-Knighton is looking to enroll participants in the clinical trial for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies.

Dr. Bocchini said data shows the treatment will shorten symptoms by four days and keep patients with underlying health risks from becoming extremely sick and dying by up to %70.

“So giving this product early has been shown to really modify the amount of virus that’s produced. In fact, in studies where we look the amount of virus that’s in the nose and throat. Giving this monoclonal antibody reduces the amount of virus that’s in the nose and throat within 48 hours,” Bocchini said.

Patients can receive the treatment to help their recovery process and advance the research for others across the country. It’s now open to pregnant women who are at risk for severe COVID symptoms and children with medical conditions.

“So it’s a really remarkable and remarkably effective outpatient therapy for people at risk for COVID complications,” Bocchini said.

There’s no cost to participate and patients who enroll will get a stipend fee for their time and travel expenses.