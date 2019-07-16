IHOP offering 58 cent pancakes

(NBC News) – I-HOP is celebrating its 61st anniversary today with a sweet deal for customers.

The breakfast chain is serving up short stacks of its original buttermilk pancakes for just 58 cents, in honor of the chain’s founding in 1958.

The dine-in only deal is good from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.