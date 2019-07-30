“In God We Trust” law implemented this fall

LOUISIANA – (KTAL/KMSS) – As Louisiana students head back to school over the next couple of weeks, they will be greeted with the national motto “In God We Trust.” It’s part of a new law which takes effect this school year but a national organization says this law could prompt lawsuits.

Bossier Parish Schools took a proactive approach. “Soon after the bill became law our district administration decided to go on ahead and get those posters printed,” said spokeswoman Sonja Bailes.

The law was signed by Governor John Bel Edwards in May 2018.

The school district invited one of the authors of Louisiana Senate Bill 244 Senator Barrow Peacock to speak about its importance. Since then, the school district says the video has been implemented into the curriculum.

The law requires the motto to be added to the fifth grade Social Studies curriculum.

Andrew Seidel with Freedom From Religion Foundation said the organization has sued over the “In God We Trust” bill in the past. “This is part of an orchestrated push by Christian nationalists. It’s called Project Blitz. They’ve put out a handbook for it,” said Seidel.

The organization says the law does not protect the rights of all students.”It violates their rights, it violates parents’ rights and it’s something every American should be opposed to.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.