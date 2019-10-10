SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A dynamic group of women are coming together for In The Dash Girls Empowerment Summit.

The panel discussion will include Starr Gadson, VIP Experience Executive for the Chicago Sky and Winnifred Hollingsworth Jackson, Attorney/NFL Agent.

It will be held October 26th from 8am – 5pm at Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport.

Tickets are $12 and organizers say $2 from every ticket sold will be given to BTW. Guests are asked to bring non perishable food items, which will be donated.

For more information go to www.levelup2.org or email Evelyn Johnson at evelynj@levelup2.org