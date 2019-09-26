In the Kitchen with The Blake at Bossier City

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu has been tasked by Israel's president to form a new government for the sixth time in his lengthy political career. This time it's no mere formality, but rather a daunting endeavor that looks like mission impossible.

After an inconclusive national election last week, Netanyahu has no obvious path to the 61-seat parliamentary majority required of a coalition government, enjoying the backing of just 55 of its 120 members. It doesn't look like his opponents are going to budge and next week Netanyahu has a pre-indictment hearing before he will likely be charged in a series of corruption scandals — something that would reshuffle the extremely complicated deck he already has.