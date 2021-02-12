Information sought to help locate Broussard man who has been missing since August 2020

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The public’s help is needed in locating a Broussard man who was last seen in the summer of last year.

Frederick Vallot Jr.’s family said they last saw him on Aug. 16, 2020.

Authorities said say Vallot, 46, is 5’5″ and weighs about 170 pounds. Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said his department is working with other agencies around the state but has not has been able to locate Vallot.

The missing man’s family is hoping for his safe return home.

Anyone with information on Vallot’s whereabouts is asked to call to contact the Broussard Police Department, (337) 837-6259.