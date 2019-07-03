Infrastructure for faster Internet going up in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

A new advancement in technology is being rolled out in Shreveport.

It’s called Small Cell Towers and they are meant to improve cell signal and connection speeds for nearby areas. The towers will automatically switch over to 5G when service providers roll that out throughout the country. Right now, they are placed where service providers say there are gaps in signal strength.

“So that’s the most exciting part the speed that 5G delivers is similar to fiber optic cables straight to your door. So instead of having to run fiber optic cable to every door they’re going to run fiber optic cable to these polls and then those will provide these super fast internet to homes instead of all the digging required,” said Keith Hanson, chief technology officer City of Shreveport.

Hanson said this is the first step of Mayor Adrian Perkins goal to make Shreveport a “smart-city” as Internet service providers are building these towers across the country.

The City said they wanted them to look inconspicuous as to not bother neighbors, but for people to know the towers can handle massive amounts of data which is needed by residents and businesses.