Infrastructure improvements coming for Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In 2018, Bossier City approved a sixty million dollar sales tax bond. The focus of the bond was to build the Walter O Bigby Carriage Way and improve athletic fields. The carriage way has been a project long over due for Bossier City. “We decided to fund the project ourselves to speed up the process. Beforehand, we were using federal funds,” said City Engineer Mark Hudson

The carriage way is named after Congressman Walter O Bigby who served the city years ago. Phase One of the project is underway now. Construction crews will continue making improvements to US 79 and US 80 on Texas Street. “The street will be wider and nice. We plan to create sidewalks and add some street lightning,” said Mark Hudson.

Along with the additions to Texas Street, the carriage way will include three roundabouts. Similar to the Benton Road bridge, an overpass will be built near Citizens Bank Drive.

Once the estimated $45 million dollar project is complete, drivers will be able to travel from Benton Road to Texas Street without crossing the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. “They are much safer than a signalized intersection. In a hour, the roundabouts can handle more cars than a signalized intersection.

The plan is to start bids for the project in the summer.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.