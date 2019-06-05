The Latest: Trump says reports of NK execution inaccurate

US President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prince Charles pose for a photo, outside Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK, in Regent’s Park, London, prior to the Return Dinner as part of his state visit to the UK, Tuesday June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is dismissing reports that a former North Korean negotiator in the nuclear talks with the United States had been executed, reportedly over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s unsuccessful summit with the president in February.

South Korea’s conservative Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported recently that Kim Yong Chol was executed. Trump says that’s inaccurate and that the man was recently seen in public.

Nuclear negotiations have been at a standstill since the Hanoi summit collapsed, but Trump says he looks forward to meeting with Kim again. He says he thinks North Korea wants to make a deal to give up its nuclear ambitions in exchange for help with economic development.

Trump spoke in Ireland during his visit to Europe to help mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

___

4:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Ireland on his first visit to the country as president.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are spending two nights at his golf club, which is nestled in the rugged coastline of the Atlantic Ocean.

The White House originally suggested that Trump meet with Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Trump’s golf course in the village of Doonbeg. But government officials balked and a deal was then reached for Trump and Varadkar to meet at the VIP lounge at Shannon Airport, a more modest setting than is usually afforded a meeting of world leaders.

Trump’s visit comes between commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion — one event Wednesday in Portsmouth, England, and a second Thursday in Normandy, France.

___

4:45 p.m.

Protests are planned for both Wednesday evening and Thursday in Ireland where Trump is making a brief visit.

Some protesters have set up a “peace camp” outside Shannon Airport for the duration of the president’s visit. The main protest is expected to be held Thursday afternoon in Dublin, the Irish capital.

There, demonstrators are to fly the so-called “Trump baby balloon.” The inflatable, depicting Trump as a giant screaming baby, has been featured in protests against the U.S. leader around the world since its debut in London last year.

___

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a short 10-minute conversation on the sidelines of a D-Day commemoration in Portsmouth, England.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the leaders discussed the current situation in Libya and deteriorating conditions in West Africa. They agreed to resume their conversation later this month in Japan at meeting of the Group of 20, comprising the world’s largest economies and the European Union.

No other details were provided.

Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

___

1:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump, who is in England to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, is visiting with American World War II veterans who were among Allied troops who launched the campaign to free Europe from Nazi occupation.

Trump participated in a program featuring Queen Elizabeth II and world leaders in Portsmouth, England, a launching pad for forces that stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. Trump read from a prayer that President Franklin Roosevelt delivered to Americans on June 6, 1944.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the president is to meet briefly with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Later, he and first lady Melania Trump are to travel to Ireland to meet Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and stay at his golf course in the village of Doonbeg.

___

11:55 a.m.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, President Donald Trump is reading a prayer that President Franklin Roosevelt delivered in a radio address to the U.S. on June 6, 1944.

Roosevelt gave the prayer as U.S. and allied forces were crossing the English Channel to land on the beaches of Normandy, France. Trump read from the prayer on the stage before veterans and world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating the anniversary in Portsmouth, England.

Reading from the prayer, Trump said: “Almighty God, our sons, pride of our nation, this day, have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion and our civilization and to set free a suffering humanity.”

___

11:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is helping kick off two days of D-Day observances by reading excerpts of a prayer that President Franklin Roosevelt read to the nation on June 6, 1944.

Trump is to read the prayer Wednesday in Portsmouth, England, during a ceremony in which leaders will reference historical documents linked to D-Day. The timing of the Normandy invasion during World War II had been a top secret. Roosevelt made no mention of it during a national radio broadcast the day before, and he used the prayer to help explain his silence.

The event will also feature testimony from veterans and a fly-over of vintage and modern military aircraft.

___

10:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is at Portsmouth Naval Base on the southern coast of England, which was a key launching pad for forces that landed on Normandy during World War II.

Trump flew there Wednesday to pay his respects to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany.

Trump will join Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May for the first of two events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day that Trump is attending this week.

Later, Trump will fly to Ireland to meet with Irish officials.

___

7:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Prince Charles bent his ear on climate change, though he did not say what impact it had.

Trump says he had planned on a 15-minute chat with Charles as part of his visit to the United Kingdom this week: “It turned out to be an hour-and-a-half. And he did most of the talking,” Trump said.

Trump was asked about the exchange during an interview for “Good Morning Britain.”

Trump says Charles “is really into climate change” and wants to make sure future generations have “climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.”

Trump says he told the future king that the U.S. has among the cleanest climates in the world, seemingly equating pollution to climate change.

___

5:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump will pay his respects Wednesday to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany as he enters the midway point of his European visit.

Trump will join Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May at Portsmouth Naval Base, which served as a key launch pad for the forces that would land on Normandy. It will be the first of two events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day that Trump is attending this week.

The day is normally a heartfelt tribute to unity and sacrifice, outweighing any national or political skirmish. But some on both sides of the Atlantic are nervous about Trump, who has shown a willingness to inject partisanship into such moments. Trump is scheduled to make a brief address.