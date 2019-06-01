Tremors rattle southeast Albania, injuring 4, damaging homes

A damaged old house is seen after an earthquake in Floq village about 180 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of Tirana, Albania, Saturday, June 1, 2019. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck rural areas in Albania southeast of the capital, with a few people reported injured and damaging about 100 houses. (Albanian Defense Ministry via AP)

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck rural areas in Albania early Saturday southeast of Tirana, the capital, injuring four people and damaging about 100 houses, authorities said.

The Defense Ministry reported that four people were injured from falling walls at their homes and about 100 houses, many uninhabited, were damaged. The injured were sent to a local hospital.

Albania’s Institute of GeoSciences, Energy, Water and Environment says the quake occurred at 6:26 a.m. Saturday and affected the Korca district, 180 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of Tirana.

Emergency authorities have set up tents for residents whose homes have been damaged and have sent food and drinking water.

Located mostly along the Adriatic Sea, Albania is part of an earthquake-prone area, registering quakes every few days, though most are not felt.

