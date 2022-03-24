TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video from a Ukrainian CCTV camera showed what was left of a Russian ship after it was gutted by flames and explosions near the port city of Berdyansk.

The video, courtesy of Kirillovka.Ukr via Storyful, showed the ship ablaze Thursday as two other vessels sailed away from the port.

Ukraine’s navy claimed it had destroyed the Russian Alligator-class landing ship “Orsk” at the port. A short Facebook statement about the ship was accompanied with photos and videos of fire and thick plumes of smoke in the port.

The ship, once a part of the Black Sea Fleet, was docked at Berdyansk on Monday, March 21 to aid in “delivery of cargo and military equipment” for Russian forces, according to the Russian military.

The Russian military has not commented on what happened to the ship. Berdyansk has been under Russian control since Feb. 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.