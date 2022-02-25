(KTAL/KMSS) – Two days ago Russian troops began an attack against the country of Ukraine, just before dawn. One Ukrainian spoke with KTAL/KMSS about their experience trying to leave Kyiv after the attack.

Oleg Vrzhesch woke to the windows shaking as the invasion began. As the attack began he was worried they would break. He has never seen anything like this before. Vrzhesch did not make it to a local shelter but he was able to pack a few things and drive 15 hours to Lviv on the western side of Ukraine. He says he was finally able to take a shower after 48 hours, and it was only after he arrived he realized he had hardly taken any of his belongings. Oleg left with only one t-shirt and a pair of pants.

“Your early morning thought shouldn’t be ‘Where’s the shelter? Am I gonna make it there?’.”

Lindsay Blessing, an independent missionary worker, has been providing a place to stay in Lviv for Ukrainians who are in transition or crisis. Her home can hold up to 30 guests. There are currently 12 refugees staying in the home and she is expecting another 26 by Saturday.

“People in central and eastern Ukraine who decide to flee their homes and their regions decide that the benefit outweighs the risk. Once they make that decision they pretty much pack up a couple of small bags and start heading west.”

She says she wants to do whatever she can to ease their suffering. Blessing says it’s heartbreaking to see what is happening to them.

Her parents, Mark and Rhonda Blessing, moved to Ukraine in 1993 where they started the Living Word Church of Lviv, Ukraine and the Bethel House Ministry Center. Donations can be made through their website to help the refugees they support.

Ukraine bans all male citizens ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country so that they can stay and fight. Despite having no military training, Vrzhesch says he’s ready to fight for his country but he also wants to understand why Russia would attack in the first place.