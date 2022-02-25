(The Hill) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday that Russia will soon “make an assault upon” the capital city of Kyiv, telling Ukrainians “we have to withstand.”

“This night they will make an assault upon us. We all have to understand what we are going to face. This night we have to withstand. The fate of Ukraine is now being decided. Each civilian should be as careful as possible,” Zelensky said in an address.

Earlier on Friday, Russian forces entered the Ukrainian capital after launching their invasion into Ukraine earlier this week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC’s David Muir on Thursday evening that he was “convinced” that Putin would try to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

Zelensky on Friday acknowledged Ukrainians would have a tough night ahead, saying in his address “the night will be tough, very tough. But the morning will come.”

“Many cities of our state are under attack. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, our boys, our girls in Donbas, cities of the south of Ukraine. Kyiv requires special attention. We cannot lose the capital,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky also noted that while Russia had suffered “hundreds of killed soldiers,” “we suffer losses as well, unfortunately.” The Ukrainian president did not cite exact current figures on how many casualties Ukraine had suffered.

The leader’s remarks come as Russian forces are closing in on the Ukrainian capital, both from the east and north, CNN reported.

The White House launched their latest round of sanctions against Russia, which now include direct sanctions on Putin and several other top Russian officials. However, Russia remains in the SWIFT international banking system.

“Everyone, I emphasize, everyone must do everything they can to stop this war. Every day of aggression destroys normal life not only in Ukraine, but also in Russia, and in Europe, in the world,” Zelensky warned.