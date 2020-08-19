Internet hot spots are now available for checkout at the Webster Parish Library

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Webster Parish Library received funding for the hot spots from the CARES Act. Currently, the library has fifteen Verizon Hot Spots spread across the parish. In addition, the library has laptops available for check out too. Several years ago, a state library grant was made available to every parish received ten laptops each. The timing of the equipment couldn’t come at a better time because of the shift to virtual.

“We can see there is a demand for the hot spots and we want to see how this goes. If the demand continues to grow, we will likely be purchasing more,” said Webster Parish Library Director Savannah Jones.

For individuals who don’t have internet access, the parking lots of each branch is available for you to use the WiFi. Currently, the library is operating with only twenty patrons inside. In addition, there is a thirty minute time frame for individuals to be inside before being rotated out. If the library isn’t crowded, you can stay longer.

With students taking on virtual school, the library is ready to make provisions to the capacity plan if they see a large number of students using their online resources. “We have opened up our study rooms by appointment only. If that is not enough, we will look at adding more space but at the same time maintain the safety precautions,” said Jones.

In order to check out the hot spots and laptops, you must have a Webster Parish library card, at least eighteen years old, and no overdue books. The rental will be up to a week. However, you can renew the rental for an additional week if there isn’t a waiting period.

