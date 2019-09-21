Isolated to scattered thunderstorms to increase Monday and Tuesday

Saturday morning started off rather cool with temperatures into the 60s to around 70. Highs made it back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated showers did develop south of Shreveport. The showers are beginning to dissapate. Tonight, we will see lows dropping into the 60s and 70s.

Highs for Sunday

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We can expect more of the same for Sunday. Daytime highs will make it into the 90s with a few isolated showers. We will see better rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. An upper level trough and cold front will move into range early next week. Scattered thunderstorms will be around with the best chance of rain probably north of Shreveport. The scattered showers will continue for Tuesday. Through Wednesday, rainfall totals will average between a half inch to an inch. Higher totals over an inch will be possible along Interstate 30.

As we end the seven day period, another storm system will move into range to deliver more showers and storms. We will take all of the rain chances over the next seven days.

The next seven days

