Jacque & Dan share details on their trip to Alaska with NBC 6 viewers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tofurky Co., which produces plant-based alternatives to meat, filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday claiming an Arkansas law that bans the use of "meat" in the labeling of its products violates free speech rights.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Oregon-based company against Arkansas' Bureau of Standards. Tofurky produces tofu, quinoa and other plant-based "sausages," deli slices and burgers.