Jason Brown appeals court’s decision to disqualify him from police jury race

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The man disqualified from running for the District 9 seat on the Bossier Parish Police Jury in the October 2019 election is appealing the decision.

Jason Brown, who was disqualified from running for office late Tuesday afternoon by Bossier District Judge Ford Stinson, who ruled Brown did not meet the residency requirements to run for office in Bossier.

Brown’s District 9 opponent, Charles Lee Gray, along with District 9 residents Arthur Leonard Sealy III and Paul Edward Peek, Sr., filed the lawsuit in Bossier District Court claiming Brown did not live in the district, nor even in Bossier Parish.

However, Brown’s driver’s license shows 2606 Village Lane in Bossier City as his address, and at Monday’s hearing, the Bossier Registrar of Voters testified Brown had been registered to vote at the Village Lane address since 1988 through the present, and has voted in Bossier Parish throughout the years.*

The lawsuit claims, filed August 15, claims Brown lives at 858 Prospect in Shreveport, in a home he first purchased with a friend in 2002, later becoming sole owner. In addition, Brown owns property at 975 Texas Ave. in Shreveport.

In the hearing, a neighbor who lives next door to 2606 Village Lane testified she had never seen Brown in her life and an employee with the Bossier Water Department testified there had been little or no water usage at the home.

But Brown was elected to the Bossier Parish Republican Committee using the Village Lane address, and in January 2019 qualified for a special election to run for the seat left open on the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, after his father, Henry Brown Jr. retired in the fall of 2018.

Brown’s residency in that race was not contested, though he used the Village Lane address.

In March, Brown was defeated by then Bossier District Judge Jeff Thompson for seat on the bench of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, which will be charged with hearing Brown’s appeal.

In addition, all the other judges on the 2nd Circuit worked with Brown’s father, who was Chief Judge of that court until his October 2018 retirement. It is unknown whether those judges would be required to recuse from hearing the case due to those circumstances.

*In Louisiana, a person is placed on the inactive voter list if they haven’t participated in two rounds of federal elections and have a home address that can’t be verified through direct contact, the U.S. Postal Service or other means. While on the inactive list, people can still vote, but if they stay on the inactive list for two more federal elections and their home address still can’t be verified, then their voter registrations are canceled. There have been 15 federal elections since Brown first registered to vote in Bossier Parish.

