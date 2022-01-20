Jefferson High running back and drum major becomes first in his family to attend college

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man from Jefferson High School is making his family and community proud.

Keith Smith is a senior. He runs track and is extra busy on Friday nights playing both on the football team and the band, going from running back on the field to the drum major directing the band at half-time.

“When I’m on the field I’m focused on how the game is going to go, how are we going to win? What can I do to help the team? Then when half-time comes I try and think of how can I lead the band to do what we’re supposed to do,” Smith said.

His love of music started in church.

“I was always fascinated at the drums and piano player, and I just built a love for music,” Smith said.

He’s a youth leader, doing motivational speaking, mentoring younger kids.

“How can I make myself better to better the youth of our generation,” Smith said.

He said he’s inspired by his Pastor Desmond Williams.

“Inspired to be not just a young man in church, but a young man in general,” Smith said

Keith keeps his grades strong too making all A’s and becoming a National Merit scholar.

“The staff members have helped me every step of the way. I thank my teachers for it because if it wasn’t for them I don’t think I would have gotten that merit scholarship,” Smith said.

He just won in the DECA competition too, which is a business competition that’s taking his team to Houston in February. He said he’s puts his academics before sports but it was not always that way.

“I thought I would go to the NFL or run in the Olympics. I never really thought about my grades. But the more I went to school and got older I realized maybe I could go somewhere with my academics,” Smith said.

He will be the first in his family to go to college.

“It’s the biggest honor because I know my family is very proud of me for getting this far because they always said every since I was in elementary school that I could somewhere with academics,” Smith said.

Keith said his family keeps him motivated. He is very close to both his grandmothers. He lost his dad when he was nine and helps raise his two younger brothers and sister.

“In a way I know they say they look up to me. But I kind of look up to them,” Smith said.

He said his mom is his drive.

“She is a single mother. But oh my goodness, she is there when we need her the most,” Smith said.

He credits his uncle for being there for always being there for him.

“He has been my father figure ever since I lost my father when I was nine. With him around, I feel like I have a father still, somebody I can look up to,” Smith said.

Keith is planning on attending college for chemical engineering. He’s still deciding on what college to attend, but received a full tuition scholarship for academics at the University of Oklahoma.