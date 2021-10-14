Jershika Maple wins a steal on “The Voice”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have an update on a hometown girl who’s competing on “The Voice.”

That’s Jershika Maple competing in a head-to-head battle on “The Voice.”

She’s originally from Shreveport and lived in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.

She sang a duet of “Hold On” by Justin Beiber.

She said her competitor is really her friend and they had a great time.

“Whenever I get on that stage I want to leave my heart on the stage. Every bit of me. Every ounce of me. I don’t want to leave it full, I want to live it empty. So I try and live everything with my personality, my performance, my singing, everything I do I want to make sure people feel that and they’re entertained. It’s not just a show. It’s low-key like a concert so have fun,” Maple said.

Her coach Kelly named Jeremy Rosado as the winner of the battle.

But moments later it’s steal by both John Legend and Ariana Grande, and she choose John Legend.