BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young woman in is fierce both at school and in life. She’s gaining strength every day as she navigates high school. Meet this week’s Standout Student:

Raylon Bailey is a sophomore at Airline High School where she makes all A’s, which she’s maintained throughout school, and Math is her favorite subject.

“You know it. You understand it and you apply it,” Bailey said.

Raylon loves martial arts and trains in the combat sport of Jiu Jitsu at the SMAA Soul Fighters Louisiana school in Bossier City.

“We learn how to apply chocks and take down people, and use your body as an advantage against someone else,” Bailey said.

She said it has helped her confidence, especially being a young woman.

“Do you feel like if somebody messed with you or attacked you, you would have some resources to protect yourself? I think I would yes,” she said.

Bailey also does powerlifting at Airline High which helps her combat skills.

“As much as you can be good with technique you need strength to back it up,” Bailey said.

She is a force to be reckoned with and has big plans for her future which come at a needed time. After graduating, she plans on attending Northwestern State University in Natchitoches to become a certified nurse.

“It’s like helping people and giving back in a way,” Bailey said.

She enjoys learning about health and knows nurses are in high demand and make good money.

“I really like Biology so I thought overall that would be cool. I’m understanding cell structures and genetics,” Bailey said.

She has a brother and is very close with her mom and dad who are so impressed by their daughter. She credits them for being great parents.

“Thank you for always being there for me and helping me out, and pushing me to be the best me,” Bailey said.

Her favorite friend is her little dog Paris. When she’s not martial arts training, or staying ahead in school, she likes to read in her spare time.

Raylon could take on the world right now, but she still has two years left of school in the meantime. She wants to enjoy the time she has left.

“Getting a good high school experience because I missed out on a lot of it because of Covid,” Bailey said.

She’s quite inspiring, this strong young woman and shares some advice for younger students.

“Put in the work and dedication and you’ll see it shine through,” Bailey said.

She is a joy to her family, her high school and martial arts school. Plus she is Alex’s new friend, and she’s definitely Fox 33’s Standout Student.