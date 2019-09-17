Joaquin city council to consider becoming sanctuary city for unborn

JOAQUIN CITY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another East Texas city is considering joining Waskom in becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn.

On the agenda for Joaquin’s regular City Council meeting Tuesday evening is “Discussion and council action on claiming Joaquin as a sanctuary city for the unborn. No abortions allowed inside of our city.”

In June, Waskom became the first city in Texas to pass an ordinance declaring itself a “sanctuary city of the unborn.” There are no abortion services in Waskom, so supporters called it a preventive measure to make sure an abortion clinic never opens in the city.

Naples and Omaha became the second and third cities in Texas to pass city ordinances outlawing abortions.