ARKANSAS (KTAL)- (PRESS RELEASE) U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding federal funds to Arkansas health centers for expanded coronavirus testing.

The grants—totaling $4,766,433—were awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to 12 HRSA-funded health care centers in Arkansas. The investment will be used to expand testing and allow for the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff; outreach, procurement and administration of tests; and laboratory services. This funding will also support notification of contacts of patients who test positive and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.