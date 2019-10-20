Joe Burrow throws 4 TDs passes, No. 2 LSU routs MSU 36-13

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers drops back to pass and avoids the rush in the first half of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to break the LSU season record with 29 in the No. 2 Tigers’ 36-13 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) had 415 yards of total offense and averaged 6.9 yards per play.

Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3) sacked Burrows three times and regularly confounded the Tigers on third down, but LSU managed to score points on every drive of the first half and led 22-7 at the break. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns sealed the win.

Burrows was 25 of 32 and again threw prolifically to Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. Jefferson had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Chase had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Racey McMath and Derrick Dillon also caught TD passes.

Mississippi State freshman Garrett Shrader threw for 238 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He also rushed for 66 yards and another touchdown. Kylin Hill, the SEC’s No. 2 rusher, had only 34 yards and was held below 100 yards for the third straight game. Mississippi State had 13 penalties for 109 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Even in a hostile conference road environment, the Tigers kept right on doing the same things they’ve done all season: scoring points and shutting down opposing offenses. This team has all the pieces to compete in Atlanta and beyond.

MSU: The Bulldogs looked as good on defense as they have at any point this season, but the math for bowl eligibility continues to get tougher for second-year head coach Joe Moorhead.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts No. 11 Auburn.

Mississippi State: At Texas A&M.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25