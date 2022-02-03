SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The four former Shreveport police officers charged in the April 2020 death of a man in their custody could learn Thursday whether their trials will go forward, and if so, when.

Tommie McGlothen Jr. died in Shreveport police custody on April 6, 2020. (Kimberly McGlothlen via AP)

Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare are charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in the April 6, 2020, death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with the officers.

Trials for the four former officers were originally scheduled to be held on Jan. 20 but the date was postponed after the defendants’ attorneys filed several motions during a Nov. 8 court appearance. After attorneys for the four officers argued for motions to throw out the charges against them, presiding Judge Chris Victory took the arguments under advisement and set a February 3 date to announce his ruling on the motions.

If he denies them, a trial date will be set, possibly sometime in the fall.

The hearing in Caddo District Court is set to get underway at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.