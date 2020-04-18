Kansas City folks rally around residents of rehab center devastated by COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (NBC) – People in Kansas City, Kan. on Friday came out to support residents of a local rehabilitation center that has been devastated by the corona virus.

The Wyandotte County-Kansas City Health Department said 19 people have died and more than 100 have tested positive for the coronavirus at the center, which, according to U.S. News & World Report, is a 154-bed facility that offers short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

But, center on Friday and held up encouraging signs, so residents could see from their windows.

People who turned out Friday also delivered handmade art work, inspirational notes and goodie bags.

