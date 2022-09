METAIRIE, La – My key to the game is defend Atlanta Falcons tight end, Kyle Pitts.

He draws a lot of coverage on corners and he’s an excellent pass catcher.

Defensive backs who primarily play cornerback like PJ Williams, Bradley Roby, Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo will need to be ready.

Neutralizing Pitts will be imperative on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

