Kid creates socks donation program to help homeless shelters

LAFAYETTE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A 13-year-old has been giving back to his community.

He collects socks throughout the year to give to homeless shelters.

Ben’s Socks Box was initially created for a school project about two years ago.

He was instructed to come up with a charity. At first he had no idea what to do, until he saw a news report about homeless people needing socks for the winter.

This sparked his idea to create a socks box, where empty boxes would be put outside of local stores and local business for people to donate socks.

“I choose it I think they probably really needed the socks. You never know someone’s situation. Whenever you have a mindset like that, it doesn’t seem so bad,” Ben Vaussin said.

His goal this year is to collect over two thousand pairs of socks.

His dream is to open up a non-profit organization where he would be able to provide clothes and nutrition to those in need.

