WASHINGTON, ARK. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can find the best blades in the Arklatex that have ties to local history.

The City of Washington, Arkansas in Hempstead County will host its first-ever James Black Bowie Heritage Festival this weekend at the WPA gymnasium at the Historic Washington State Park.

As legend has it, James Black created the original Bowie knife for James Bowie who later made this type of knife famous after a duels and dying at the Alamo.

The event will bring 25 bladesmiths showcasing their work and designs. Plus how you can learn the art of knife-making through the University of Hope-Texarkana.

“Hey the knives will be pretty awesome! There will be knives for 50 bucks all the way up to let me say ten-thousand bucks. Maybe more. These bladesmiths do incredible work. Some of them do kitchen knives, pocket knives, bowie knives, swords, all kinds of creative knives,” said Dolly Henley, City of Washington volunteer.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for them to learn this trade and possibly start their own business,” said Jennifer Teresa, University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, Dean of Business, Trade, and Industry.

The event will also feature homemade crafts. Plus a special announcement by the Arkansas Department of Heritage.

People can also sign up for bladesmithing classes.

The festival is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more about it.