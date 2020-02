SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KOKA, the first African American radio station in Shreveport, is celebrating it’s 70th year on air in style.

The station will be hosting a black tie gala this weekend at Diamond Jacks Casino.

The Gala will be Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $65.

You can purchase tickets for Saturday’s event here.