Kraft will pay for your Mother's Day babysitter
(CNN) - Mother's Day is Sunday and chances are if you're a mom, you'll get a card, some flowers, and maybe go out to eat with the family.
According to Care.com, one of the things mom wants the most is some time alone.
This Mother's Day Kraft has a special offer to help mother's.
The company says it will reimburse the cost of a babysitter up to $100 dollars so that mom can take the day off.
Go ahead and make a reservation at that restaurant or just take a nap!
You can sign up at https://kraftmothersdayaway.com
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
