Krewe of Barkus and Meoux hosted annual royalty reveal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was the annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Rock N’ Royalty event Sunday.

Families dressed up their pets in Mardi Gras costumes. Pet owners paid $1 for ballots to enter them into the contest.

All money raised will be donated to benefit animals at local rescues. Donations will also fund spay and neuter programs in the community.

“The Barkus and Meoux does all sorts of things. We’re a 501c3 non-profit. We do a lot of things to help raise awareness about spade and neuter. We also have a spade and neuter program. So really good things we do for the community,” Madilynne Ferguson said.

Thousands of people attend their events and membership is only $35 dollars a year.

