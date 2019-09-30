KTAL NBC 6 Exclusive: Chief Raymond responds to viewer-submitted questions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) It’s been nearly a week since Ben Raymond was confirmed as Chief of the Shreveport Police Department.

Chief Raymond sat down with KTAL NBC 6’s Jacque Jovic to answer several viewer-submitted questions. The questions ranged from Shreveport’s homicide rate to community policing and lesson’s he’s personally learned.

According to the August 2019 crime report, Shreveport has had 22 murders, compared to 33 at this point in 2018. That represents a 33 percent drop.

Chief Raymond said there have been five murders in September, bringing the total to 27, but that’s still a 40 percent decrease from September 2018.

Chief Raymond says personal and property crimes are on the verge of reaching historic lows.

“Since 1975 the lowest year total in crime rate was 2014 as of August we have numbers lower than 2014,” said Chief Raymond.

During the exclusive interview, Raymond also talked about the distrust between Shreveport Police and the black community and what he’s doing to restore that trust.

Raymond was confirmed unanimously last Tuesday by the Shreveport City Council.

