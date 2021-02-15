La DOTD wants drivers to remember to drive with caution while snow and ice are on the roadways

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation say they want people to know they are considering all roads in Northwest Louisiana impassable.

“We’re just out here having a good time, we got the family riding around enjoying the snow, we don’t get to see it too much around here,” said Thomas Humphery a Shreveport resident who went riding in the snow down North Market.

Thomas Humphery says he’s out enjoying the snow because has experience driving in this weather.

But the Louisiana Department of Transportation strongly discourages unnecessary traveling the next couple of days.

“It’s not safe for anybody to be out there,” said Erin Buchanan, public information officer for La DOTD.

She says crews have pre-treated the roads as much as they could and they are currently on standby because the weather won’t improve anytime soon.

“This is going to be the condition of the roadways, for the next two to three days or longer until the weekend when we starting seeing a warm-up happen,” said Buchanan.

Experienced drivers are asking others who haven’t driven in these conditions to stay home.

“somebody almost run me over already because he didn’t know what to do. You can’t stay on your brake, stay off your brake and steer the way you want your car to go,” said Burel Johnson a Shreveport resident who went traveling down North Market.

Burel Johnson say he has not seen the weather like this since the 80’s when the red river froze.

“But it was wetter then and it was more dangerous and this powder you can drive on it if you know what you are doing,” said Johnson.

“Stay home, stay home, it’s not worth getting out, we do it because we have good insurance (laughter), no we do it because we have a lot of fun and we’ve done this before but anybody else stays home,” said Humphery.

If you have to get out on the roads remember these tips:

Use extra caution and drive slowly over bridges and overpasses.

If you start to slide do not panic and do not hit your brakes slowly steer your car in the direction you want to go to regain control.

And remember to leave as much room as possible between your car and other vehicles.