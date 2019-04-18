Live Now
La. state offices closed Thursday ahead of potential severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All state offices will be closed Thursday, April 18, due to the possibility of extreme weather, according to a statement from Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne’s office released Wednesday afternoon. 

RELATED: Severe weather is possible tonight into Thursday morning

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty or those who should report to alternate work sites if necessary. State officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

