“Labor Day Jamz” brings in Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard

SHREVE[PORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Grammy award-winning gospel artist makes a stop in Shreveport for the city’s first-ever ‘Labor Day Jamz’ Monday.

​Kierra Sheard was at the event held in the Lakeside- Allendale community. The event is hosted by the Hollingsworth Group and Good Samaritan Funeral Home.​

​The outdoor concert has a variety of music genres from gospel to hip hop.​​The creator of the event says she chose the neighborhood because it was once the mecca of African American culture and entrepreneurship in Shreveport.​ ​She says the neighborhood is desperately asking to be revitalized.​



​”When we started the project a lot of the neighbors came up and said you know thank you for thinking about our community so I’m just more than happy to give back to them and help them in any way that I can,” said Winnifred Jackson.​

The event was from 12-8 P.M.​

