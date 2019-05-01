Lake Charles teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A teacher a Calcasieu Parish charter school has been charged with first degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On April 30, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from an administrator at Lake Charles Charter Academy regarding a teacher, Deidre R. Smith, 34, of Sulphur, “possibly having an inappropriate relationship with one of her 10-year-old students,” the sheriff’s office said.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned Smith was allegedly having inappropriate contact with the boy since the end of 2018.

“It was also learned Smith (allegedly) had sexual intercourse with the victim,” the Calcasieu Parish said.

She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 1st degree rape; and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

She was released later the same day on a $50,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are likely, authorities said.