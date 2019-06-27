Lake Murvaul discussing ways to improve safety at the swimming pool area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Earlier in June, a teenager from Garrison drowned at Lake Murvaul. Lake Murvaul officials are taking steps to make the swim area safer. “One way is to pull in the swimming area and make it wider. We talked about getting safety ropes similar to swimming pools,” said Kayla Gray. Gray adds the lake will possibly move the life vests from the marina to the swimming area.

The board members are unsure of the swimming area’s depth. The depth of the swimming area depends on the lake’s level. “Currently, we are at normal lake level. If we see more rain, the lake level will rise and the swimming area could get deeper,” said Kayla Gray.

Lake Murvaul is swim at your own risk. The lake doesn’t have lifeguards. However, there people around watching the swimmers. “We usually have two girls that work on the weekend and walk around every once in a while. In addition, we have a park host on site,” said Gray.

Several parents at Lake Murvaul are happy to see these changes. “I think it is an excellent idea. We don’t know where the boundaries are. We don’t know where it gets deep.

Along with these changes, Lake Murvaul and Texas Department of Health and Human Services will partner together to have a water safety class Thursday night at 6 PM.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.