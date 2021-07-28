Landscaping crews battling in the summer heat to complete their jobs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In the next couple of days, the ArkLaTex is preparing to see some triple digit heat. For workers in the landscape or construction business, the job requires them to be outside in the elements. Green Lord’s Lawn Service Owner Sean Mastin said,” The heat is hard on the guys. Everyone has to stay hydrated.

Before Green Lord’s start any project, the team gather to discuss a plan of how to tackle the day especially with the very hot temperatures in place. Today, they cut grass and trim bushes at the Towne Oaks South and fix irrigation systems at Superior Grill. Unfortunately, a few members did experience heat exhaustion. “They came out here and gave it all they could. The heat got the better of them,” said Mastin.

Over the next few days, it is important everyone is taking it easy in the heat. If you have to be outside for a long period of time, you have to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. “We try to make sure everyone is safe. If we aren’t hydrated and it is too hot, we can’t get the job done,” said Mastin.