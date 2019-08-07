2 injured in Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport police are on the scene of a two-car accident that sent both drivers to the hospital late this morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. today, police responded to reports of a crash in the 1700 block of Portland. When they arrived on the scene, they found drivers of both cars injured.

Both drivers were transported to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital in unknown condition. It is still unknown what happened, but police are at the scene investigating.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.