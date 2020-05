SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This weekend, Sci-Port will reopen their doors to the public. Apart of Phase One in Louisiana, the IMAX theater will only be allowed to open. Following the 25 percent capacity, Sci-Port is selling thirty nine tickets per show.

Sci-Port received a payroll protection loan to keep their full time staff hired. According to Jay Pierson, Chairman of the Sci-Port Board, the business have enough funds to sustain themselves until July 31st.