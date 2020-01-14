Lawsuit stalls progress on proposed downtown Shreveport project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Discussions about a downtown development project are on hold after a lawsuit stops city leaders from moving forward with the process.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Caddo District Court puts the brakes on the Cross Bayou Point project until legal questions are answered.

“I’m sick and tired of situations we could move this city forward, we get resistance,” said Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford.

Bradford voiced his frustration at Monday’s council meeting, after the city’s attorney pulled the plug on discussing the Cross Bayou Point project.

“All of this resistance that we have been getting… no one is offering an alternative of how we’re going to create a stimulus of economic growth in Shreveport,” said Bradford.

Bradford filed a resolution about a proposed Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Gateway Development Consortium, the group behind the proposed downtown waterfront project.

Shreveport resident John Settle said he filed the legal action Monday to get some answers.

“I am not against the project,” said Settle. “I am trying to get clarification on what money can be spent.”

Settle said part of the proposal involves the city purchasing properties like the old federal building.

“Which is a long way from the bayou and other properties that are not adjacent or contiguous to the bayou,” said Settle.

Some city leaders said the suit just postpones proceedings.

“No action, doesn’t bind us to anything, so we won’t deal with that until two weeks,” said Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry.

Delaying discussions Bradford said are intended to spur the city’s economy.

“This may not be the thing, the one, but we can not put up resistance and opposition to anything and everything that may seem to be progressive in this city,” said Bradford.

Officials with Gateway Development Consortium told NBC 6/Fox 33 last month the proposed project would create 14,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

