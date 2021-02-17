LDH confirms 2 deaths tied to winter storm, bringing state’s total to 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed two additional deaths tied to the February 2021 winter storm, bringing the statewide death toll to three.

A 74-year-old Lafayette Parish woman was found to have died of exposure, while a

A 77-year-old Calcasieu Parish man died after he slipped and fell into a pool where he drowned. Coroners from both parishes confirmed the deaths were weather-related.

Two days ago, the LDH confirmed a 50-year-old male from Lafayette Parish died after slipped on ice and striking his head on the ground.



