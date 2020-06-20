Let The Good Times Roll Campaign Fund launches today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the largest Juneteenth celebration and fundraiser in our region and this year’s festivities are going online.

Rho Omega & Friends, Inc. has hosted the Let The Good Times Roll festival for more than 30 years. The annual festival is a celebration of black music and culture.

The festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, but the organization is still raising money for scholarships.

“We were preparing to have a bigger and better festival this year and this coronavirus pandemic has hit everybody nationally, so this is what we’re doing to cope with it. I’m just asking people to come out and give and guess what your money will be going to a good cause.”



It cost $10 to attend the festival every year. A portion of funds generated at the event provides scholarships to local students.

This year organizers are asking for a $10 donation or more for the Let The Good Times Roll Campaign Fund.

