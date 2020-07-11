LGBTQIA+ joins Shreveport Black creatives in “X-press Yourself!” event to raise awareness for social injustice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport LGBTQIA+ community collaborated with Louisiana Black Artists and Creatives Voices for Change to host an event in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse Saturday afternoon. “X-press Yourself!” focused on bringing awareness to police brutality, social injustices and racism within the arts and entertainment industry.

Cherie Grey is one of the organizers for Voices for Change and says the event is for artists to come together in solidarity with issues plaguing the Black creative and LGBTQIA+ community. The event is kicking off “Arts and Movement” week with 45 Days of Action Shreveport from July 12-15.

“We’re pushing for policies that move us forward,” said Grey, “Say for instance one of our actors goes over to the predominately white theaters they’re given a chance for roles that aren’t servants,” said Grey.

Marv Kevea Campbell is an artist and LGBQT+ activist that performed a speech asking for other artists in the city and even political and community leaders to value LGBTQ+ lives. He spoke about the importance of lifting the community up.

“As artists, our mission is not only to build a platform for popularity, but it’s important for us to use our voices and use that platform that we’ve been given to inform our constituents, our allies, our friends, our family, people that are linked to our basis,” said Campbell.

