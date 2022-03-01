(9) Destrehan 51, (8) Natchitoches Central 65

(14) East Ascension 50, (3) Ruston 55

(11) Northshore 63, (6) Captain Shreve 53

(13) Washington-Marion 46, (4) Huntington 77

(14) Booker T. Washington 46, (3) Eleanor McMain 69

(11) Woodlawn 58, (6) Neville 63

(15) Richwood 41, (2) Bossier 83

(13) Many 55, (4) Madison 53

(14) Red River 61, (3) Rayville 80

(16) Avoyelles Public Charter 20, (1) Lakeview 66

(16) Logansport 52, (1) North Central 93

(12) Arcadia 56, (5) Tensas 63

(13) Homer 43, (4) Lincoln Prep 53

(14) Ringgold 47, (3) Northwood-Lena 65

(22) Plain Dealing 42, (6) White Castle 61

(9) Saline 56, (8) Holden 50

(12) Bell City 66, (5) Doyline 89

(14) Stanley 28, (3) Zwolle 61

(10) Florien 60, (7) Choudrant 71

(7) Evans at (2) Gibsland-Coleman

No area schools.

No area schools.

No area schools.

(3) Metairie Park Country Day at (2) Calvary Baptist

No area schools.

