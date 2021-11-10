TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Liberty-Eylau’s Bryanna Block will take her basketball talents to Sam Houston State, signing her letter of intent before family and friends earlier today. Lady Bearkats Head Coach Ravon Justice made the senior point-guard feel right at home, making Block’s decision easy.
“I chose Sam Houston really because of the coach, I love her, and we clicked instantly, so I just knew that was the place to be,” said Block.
Block’s dreams go beyond just college basketball and the senior hopes that joining the Bearkats’ program can help her reach those lofty goals.
“My future in sports, I of course want to go the WNBA and I just want to be successful in life,” said Block.
Liberty-Eylau’s Bryanna Block signs with Sam Houston State
