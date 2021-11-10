Liberty-Eylau’s Bryanna Block signs with Sam Houston State

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bids to reconstruct 3.5 miles of Interstate 20 from just west of Benton Road to Industrial Drive, as well as parts of I-20 in Shreveport went out Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The project, with an apparent low bid of $82,564,848.20, will provide major repairs to all lanes of the heavily-traveled section of I-20 in Bossier City, as well as additional repairs along the I-20 corridor in Shreveport.