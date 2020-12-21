LifeShare blood donors have chance to win 1 of 3 Xbox Series Xs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three lucky people who donate blood at LifeShare Blood Center Monday through Wednesday are going to have one of the most coveted Christmas presents around this year – Microsoft’s next generation Xbox Series X.

The console is almost impossible to find, but LifeShare Blood Center somehow managed to score three this Christmas are giving them to three donors who give blood on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday – just in time for Christmas.

Beginning Monday and through Wednesday each donor will be entered in the contest. Winners will be announced Wednesday on www.facebook.com/LifeShareBloodCenter.

“The holidays are a time for giving. Blood donations are lifesaving gifts you can give to the neediest among us, during a time when inventories are dangerously low, without spending a dime,” said Benjamin Prijatel, LifeShare spokesperson.

“While we enjoy Christmas and the New Year holiday with our families, it’s important to remember the thousands of people across our region who will be undergoing surgery, having babies, or receiving cancer treatment,” Prijatel said.

For the lifesaving work that happens on Christmas at one of the dozens of hospitals we serve, LifeShare has to ensure that blood is on the shelf before it is ever needed.”

For a full list of drives and locations, donors can visit LifeShare.org to find a drive near them.