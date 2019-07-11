LifeShare calls for donations before Tropical Storm Barry hits

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare needs blood donations before Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall this weekend.

The blood center will have several mobile drives in the coming days to make sure enough is on hand.

“Historically, LifeShare donors have turned out to help after major events like September 11th, Hurricane Katrina, and other disasters,” said LifeShare Regional Director Bobby Carney. “But it’s the blood on the shelves before the rain begins to fall that helps save lives during and after the storm.”

All donations will be tested before it is used.

Testing takes close to 48 hours and donors will need to donate quickly to make sure it is ready.

People can donate at the following sites:

Shreveport, 8910 Linwood Avenue

Wednesday, July 10th, 8:00-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 11th, 8:00-6 p.m

Friday, July 12, 8:00-3 p.m

Saturday, July 13th, 7 a.m.-1 p.m

Bossier City, 1523 Doctors Drive

Friday, July 12, 8 a.m. -4 p.m

Texarkana, 4020 Summerhill Road

Wednesday, July 10th, 8:00-4 p.m

Thursday, July 11th, 8:00-4 p.m

Friday, July 12, 8:00-3 p.m

Saturday, July 13th, 8 a.m. -1 p.m

Some mobile drives may be canceled because of the upcoming storm.

LifeShare will have the latest information online at LifeShare.org or call (318) 222-7770.

