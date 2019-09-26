Lights out at disc golf course

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A local park is in the dark as street light outages are effecting a popular attraction in Shreveport.

People may be familiar with the Clyde Fant Disc Golf Course. Several players reached out to our news station because the streets lights are out and their frustrated since it has been effecting games and training.

Disc Golf is a popular sport many locals know about because of the course on Clyde Fant Parkway. Players say it’s like golf but with frisbees and the course itself is very unique.

“Not very many places in the United States have lit-up disc golf courses. It is used 24 hours a day,” said Jeff Spencer, pro Disc Golfer.

Spencer plays the sport professionally and travels to tournaments across country. He said our local disc golfers have a problem with the street lights that are out across the park leaving it too dark to practice and the players are fed up.

“When the lights are off there’s no use in coming out here because you’re going to lose things, you’re not able to see if anybody is in your way. You could get hit by a disc and they do hurt,” Spencer said.

He said the 24-hour lit up course is great for players who do not get off work until later in the evening or those looking to avoid the heat outside.

“Some people get off when it’s dark outside and you can still can throw here because it’s an all-lit course. People who really can’t play in the heat will wait until the sun goes down then they’ll come out and play,” Spencer said.

It’s also caused them push back a weekly tournament.

“We’d love for the lights to be back on! There’s a local disc golf community here called the Shreveport-Bossier Disc Golf Union and on Thursday nights they host a mini tournament where everybody gets together and we all play,” Spencer said.

They said they’ve contacted the City but have not gotten an answer back, so they’re just hoping to get the lights back on so they can swing back into the game.

We reached out to SWEPCO and officials told us they are aware of the lighting issues along Clyde Fant Parkway. They said it’s an issue with the underground wiring and due to the age of the system some of the equipment is no longer available for replacement. So crews are modernizing the system which is what’s taking the extra time to get the lights back into service. They’re working on these issues this week and expect to be complete by the week of October 7 unless the crew runs into unforeseen problems.