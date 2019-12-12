Little Rock PD searching for missing 18-year-old

MISSING: Rachel Michaela Larue Frazier, 18 (Photo via Little Rock Police Department)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Little Rock Police are searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen on November 5.

Rachel Michaela Larue Frazier (also known as Juicey, Quita, Pookie) is white, 5’4″ and weighs around 170 pounds.

Police say she may be with 41-year-old Jhondell Harris, a black male.

Anyone who comes into contact with Frazier is asked to check her condition, and notify Detective Hilgeman (501)-404-3042, Detective Dearing (501)-404-3014, or Sgt. Gunn at (501)-404-3013.

You can also call any Violent Crimes Detective at (501)-404-3051, and you can always remain anonymous.

Attention Little Rock please help us locate Ms. Frazier. If you have any information of her whereabouts, please call detectives at 501-404-3051. Thank you in advance!!

Posted by Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

